Spilling the tea! J-14 exclusively chatted with dancer and creative artist Jalaiah Harmon (@JalaiahHarmon on TikTok) who has teamed up with Coca-Cola to launch the #ShareTheMagic challenge, an invitation for creators to showcase their personal expressions of the brand’s new “Real Magic” platform. The Challenge is live through December 21st and will culminate with a ‘best of’ mash-up of the top expressions of “Real Magic,” which will be selected by Jalaiah Harmon and Coca-Cola.

J-14: What’s it like partnering with Coca-Cola to officially launch their TikTok channel with the #ShareTheMagic dance challenge?

JH: It’s been really awesome to partner with Coca-Cola and make history with them as they officially launch their TikTok channel. I’m helping spread Real Magic on TikTok with an original dance challenge that I created. Make sure to check out Khalid’s new song “Open” that was used for the soundtrack and use the hashtag ShareTheMagic when you post.

J-14: Why did you partner with Coca-Cola on this launch?

JH: As a dancer and an artist, Coca-Cola’s Real Magic philosophy really speaks to me. I love that it’s all about bringing people together to celebrate creativity, diversity, and connection. For me, I express my creativity through dance and it’s so cool that this challenge will let me share that with so many different kinds of people.

J-14: You recently visited your old middle school in Fayetteville, Georgia, Bennett’s Mill. Tell us about teaching those 7th and 8th graders your new dance. What was it like being back?

JH: I was a student at this middle school when my Renegade dance took off so it’s pretty cool to be back here sharing some magic with the next generation of artists and creators in my own community. I’m teaching students my dance to Khalid’s new song Open, which I created for Coca-Cola’s #ShareTheMagic TikTok challenge. Everybody had a great time and these kids can really dance!

J-14: What do you want your fans to take away from this challenge?

JH: This is all about giving creators the platform and visibility to share their true creativity. I hope I can be an example that amazing things can happen when you express the Real Magic within you.

J-14: What else are you up to? Where can we see you next?

JH: My main focus right now is balancing my career and school work. I’m looking forward to graduating from high school next year, heading to college, and earning a degree in Film. As I continue to mature in my craft, I would love to combine my love for film and dance into a dream career of choreographing, producing, and directing full sets for artists and movies and even potentially starting my own production company.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.