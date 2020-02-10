Dew Tour brought the world’s best skateboarders, snowboarders and skiers together on Copper Mountain in Colorado for three days of competition starting on February 6. Athletes Julia Marino, Evan McEachran, Jakes Pates, Louie Vito, Taylor Gold, Anna Gasser and Cassie Sharpe sat down with J-14 and revealed their secrets to staying warm and what they think about mid-air.

“I don’t think about anything. It’s kind of freedom,” Anna said.

Jake joked, “Maybe a little ‘This is fun’ or ‘Oh s**t.’ Something like that.

Julia similarly said, “[I’m] just hoping that I don’t eat s**t, I guess.

Watch the video above to find out what the rest of the athletes think about when they’re in the air!

