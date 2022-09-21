Are Emma Chamberlain and Role Model (Tucker Pillsbury) still together?That’s exactly what fans want to know after the couple have not been spotted for quite a bit! So, does this mean that the two split? Keep reading to uncover what we know about their relationship.

What Have Emma and Role Model Said of Their Relationship?

The pair have never publicly confirmed their relationship since dating rumors sparked in August 2020, as both Emma and Tucker are pretty private. The YouTuber told W Magazine in June 2019 that she doesn’t think she wants a public relationship “ever.” She continued, “Breakups alone are absolutely the most f–king awful thing that exist. Why would you want other people to be heartbroken with you? I can’t imagine that. And also, I don’t like seeing other people’s relationships. It’s boring, and it’s gross.”

However, the couple have since made their red carpet debut in March 2022 at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty — so maybe Emma’s changed her mind! Additionally, Tucker spoke with GQ in April 2022, and shared how in love he is with his current partner and admitted he would get an “Emma” tattoo. Hmm, could he make it any more obvious?!

“We are both the most open with each other, ever. Our dynamic just works,” he explained to GQ. “She’s the most talkative human being on the earth, and I’m shy. We are both not confrontational, which makes me think like that would cause its set of problems, but it works for us. We know what each other is thinking without speaking.”

He continued, “I knew I was in love with her before I met her. I can judge people well online, and I knew I loved her because of little things she did, like the way she blinks and s–t. It’s stupid little things! I felt like I knew her. She reminded me of myself.”

Are Emma Chamberlain and Role Model Still Together?

Emma and Tucker have most recently been spotted when the musician performed at the Outside Lands Festival in San Francisco in early August 2022. Tucker was recently on tour in Europe and Emma has been pushing out European content on Instagram — coincidence? We think not! Additionally, Tucker posted an Instagram carousel on September 6, 2022 that included someone wearing shoes that Emma *definitely* owns. We guess the pair are still going strong!

