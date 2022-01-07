It’s happening, Kevin Quinn is gearing up to release his debut EP!

Titled It’s About Time, the five-track collection of songs isn’t the former Disney Channel star’s foray into the music industry, but it’s the first step in making him a major star.

“I really hope that the fans enjoy this first EP. It’s fully reflective of where I am in my life, and it’s the most honest thing I’ve done thus far. This is only the beginning,” Kevin shared in a press release. “I’m proud of the journey that has led me here. To me, It’s About Time serves as a reminder that life is equally fragile as it is beautiful, and we should never take a single day for granted.”

The actor-turned-singer showcased his musical talents in the March 2021 Netflix movie A Week Away, and months later, released his first-ever solo single, “Wildfire,” in August 2021.

“Music has always been a significant part of my life,” he told People following the song’s release. “And I’m humbled to be able to make the music I’ve always wanted to make. What a blessing.”

The Illinois native told the publication that the track is “a metaphor for the light inside us all.”

“Even when that light gets bleak, there’s an element of trust that shapes our outlook, as well as peace that everything happens for a reason,” he added. “And somehow, knowing that is enough to keep going.”

During a separate interview with American Songwriter, Kevin explained that “Wildfire” came out of “dark period” he went through in the past.

“I just want to make true, authentic pop music. That’s what I’ve always wanted to do,” the BUNK’D alum shared at the time. “That’s what I’m gonna keep doing. But I wanted it lyrically to be uplifting and hopeful. Like I said, I went through a dark time, and at the time that I was going through, the songs I was writing were very different … they weren’t nearly as positive and uplifting as ‘Wildfire.’ Since that time, I just want people to be able to find hope and peace and resolution in whatever it is they’re dealing with. If that means listening to something like ‘Wildfire,’ then I think that’s amazing that I can have the opportunity to relate to them on a personal level.”

“Wildfire” is set to be included on the It’s About Time along with some new songs. Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Kevin’s debut EP.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.