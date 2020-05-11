Former Disney Channel star Isaak Presley recently got real with fans in a heartfelt Instagram post and shared his past struggles with body image insecurities. The 17-year-old also spoke out about how he has finally learned to overcome his issues and accept himself.

“Growing up I’ve always been the ‘small’ guy,” the actor explained alongside a series of shirtless photos. “Usually one of the shorter ones in my friend group, very skinny. For a long time, I’ve struggled with accepting me for me. But, recently I’ve been feeling empowered and I want to spread the message to you guys.”

He continued, “No matter what you may look like, no matter how tall short big small you are, you’re unique, you’re beautiful, and you have something amazing to give to the world. Insecurities are humbling but let’s not let them take over. You are not a body type, a race, a sexuality, you are a person and you are amazing. Embrace yourself and let’s all start learning to love ourselves a little more everyday. Love you guys and stay positive.”

Upon seeing his post, many of his 1.9 million followers took to the comments section and shared their own word of encouragement. Some also thanked the Stuck in the Middle alum for speaking out.

“Needed this. Thanks man,” one person wrote. Another added, “Thank you for always inspiring us everyday.”

A third person said, “This really is amazing because I’m really small and people make fun of it but I don’t take it seriously. Thank you so much! Love you so much!”

As fans know, this candid Instagram post came just after the star announced that he had joined Daisy Keech‘s brand new TikTok squad, The Clubhouse.

“I’m stoked to announce I’m officially apart of @theclubhousebh let’s get it!” he captioned a series of Instagram snaps from April 17.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

