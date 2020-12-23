Former Disney Channel star Isaak Presley is under fire after allegedly cheating on ex-girlfriend Carson Tiffany.

The TikTok star told fans via Instagram Stories on December 19 that she and the Stuck in the Middle alum split because she “just found out he cheated on me.” According to a screenshot of Carson’s social media post, she decided to share the news with followers after “almost every single question” in a fan Q&A was about her relationship status. Isaak has not publicly responded to her allegations.

Carson and Isaak’s brief romance started months after he and ex-girlfriend Kenzie Ziegler called it quits in May 2020 after a similar cheating scandal rocked their relationship. In March 2020, rumors started spreading that Isaak cheated on Kenzie, who ultimately denied the entire thing. “All of these girls are trying to say Isaak cheated on me when HE’S WITH ME EVERYDAY,” she wrote on social media at the time.

“All of this stuff happening is no one’s business except Isaak and I’s,” she wrote in another Instagram Stories post. “Please stay out of it. I love you guys and I’m glad you’re looking out for me but you don’t know the full story.”

Despite Isaak’s Twitter message to fans revealing that the entire scandal was “handled and taken care of privately,” the pair split months later. Kenzie did not further address her ex’s cheating rumors until now. After Carson’s social media post went viral, she spoke out about her ex and alleged that Isaak’s cheating rumors are real.

Scroll through our gallery for all the details.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.