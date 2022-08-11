When Disney+ announced that they would be adapting a TV show for the beloved book series The Inheritance Cycle (a.k.a.Eragon), fans freaked out accordingly. The four-book series, which begins with Eragon, was written by author Christopher Paolini, who will be serving as co-writer and executive producer of the Disney+ series.

“This has been a long time coming,” Christopher said in a statement posted via Twitter on July 28, 2022. “I can’t tell you how many conversations, meetings, and messages were needed in order to reach this point. And we’re still just at the beginning! However, none of this would have been possible without everyone who has read the books, supported the tweetstorms, and participated in this fandom over the years. So a huge thank you from me to every Alagaësian out there. You brought the thunder.”

The Inheritance Cycle tells the story “of a farm boy named Eragon who discovers an egg that hatches into a dragon he names Saphira,” according to Variety. “Through their bond and the help of his mentor Brom, Eragon learns to be a Dragon Rider, an ancient order that had long been thought to be wiped out by the evil king Galbatorix. Eragon and Saphira set out to defeat Galbatorix and free the land of Alagaësia from his tyranny.”

The book series had its first adaptation in the form of a movie in 2006, starring Ed Speleers, Christopher Egan and Rachel Weisz. Unfortunately, the film did not garner enough success to spawn three more films to complete the The Inheritance Cycle, which is as follows: Eragon, Eldest, Brisingr and Inheritance.

Bert Salke will executive produce alongside Christopher, with 20th Television producing. “It’s thrilling to be working with Christopher on a Disney + adaptation of Eragon,” Ben said. “Like with Percy Jackson, 20th and D+ are providing a chance for us to translate these stories to film in the way their millions of fans deserve.”

Christopher is committed to make this adaptation right this time, writing, “I wanted to confirm the news and to reassure you that I’m committed to making sure that this version of Eragon’s story lives up to your highest expectations. And of course, as the elves would say, ‘Atra esterni ono thelduin.'” Translation: May good fortune rule over you.

Scroll through our gallery for everything we know about the upcoming Eragon adaptation on Disney+.

