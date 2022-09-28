Emma Chamberlain just showed off her Los Angeles home in a September 2022 video with Architectural Digest! The video shows off her personality-driven home that is both fun and functional — much like Emma! Keep reading to uncover photos of the YouTuber’s living space.

“I work from home, so I wanted to create something completely personal and comfortable,” Emma told Architectural Digest. “I brought in references from many decades and design eras, and I tried to meld them into something that feels not only cohesive but new. It wasn’t about following the rules or sticking to one aesthetic. I tried to approach it all with a lightheartedness and an open mind.”

The house covers a range of funky bathrooms, hangout rooms and a dressing room which the California native has mixed feelings on. “I’m kind of mortified to admit that I have this as an entire room. It’s a little like, ‘Really, Emma?'” she said. However, she explained her hopes to someday remodel the room. “But see, if I live in this house when I’m older and I have a child, we’re getting rid of this and putting a kid in it, you know what I mean?” LOL.

“I want the materials to make a statement. I like things that feel like an art piece, like a painting, in and of themselves,” she told AD. “I’m a mood board type of girl. I scoured every corner on the internet, every weird, deep hole on Pinterest,” she explained. “I find inspiration for the home everywhere, the same as fashion. It’s all one in my mind.”

Emma’s home is a conglomeration of vintage and new — with some pieces she revealed were simply from online shops — especially Etsy. The 21-year-old has artwork created by her dad, paintings that remind her of her childhood and a blanket that recalls her favorite movie (Napoleon Dynamite, if you were wondering). It’s a deeply personal home with quirky touches that is just so very Emma.

“I feel like my style with clothing and home is very much taking a mixture of everything that I love from any era, any whatever, and making it all make sense together,” Emma added. Scroll through our gallery for photos of Emma’s gorgeous L.A. home!

