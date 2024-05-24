Emma Chamberlain may be one of, if not *the* most successful influencer since she began making YouTube videos in 2016. From nabbing brand partnerships to launching her own coffee brand and being at the front and center of not one, but three Met Galas — she has made quite the name for herself over the years as our fav, relatable internet It-girl. So, how much money has she garnered since her humble beginning?

Keep reading for details on Emma’s net worth.

What Is Emma Chamberlain’s Net Worth?

Emma is worth an estimated $22 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

As of May 2024, Emma has over 12 million subscribers on YouTube. In the early days of her YouTube career, she made a name for herself for her unique editing style — which is now mimicked all over the platform.

“It messed with my head a little bit when people started to imitate what I was doing, Emma told The New York Times in July 2019.

“Although I was flattered, absolutely flattered. And also, the way I film and edit, it’s really fun and so I’m glad that other people have found inspiration in that and have taken that and done what they can with it. I think that that’s great. But at times, it can be kind of uninspiring and that’s no one’s fault but my own.”

How Does She Make Money?

Along with her impressive social media following, Emma launched a wildly successful coffee brand called Chamberlain Coffee in 2019.

“My love for coffee started when I was maybe 10,” she told Refinery29 in 2020. “My team and I wanted to turn that into something, especially since it was such a big part of my brand on the internet. We were like, ‘Emma, you’re passionate about this, we think this could work. We have the time to create this company, let’s do it,’ and they knew that from day one, that was my dream. It was just a matter of when it made sense to put it into action, and we had a little gap where we didn’t have much going on so we did it. It was so natural and it made so much sense.”

Chamberlain Coffee is estimated to be valued at $54 million as of 2022, though Emma only has partial ownership of it. Since its creation in 2020, it’s nabbed retail deals with major grocery chains such as Walmart and Sprouts.

Along with YouTube, Emma also hosts a podcast called “Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain,” where she likes to share her personal insight, advice and opinions.

