Adam Bartoshesky

After her breakup with Alex, Eva started dating Adam, a photographer. They kicked off their relationship in 2016, and were always sharing some seriously amazing snaps from all over the world. Get this – at the time, she even told us exclusively how they were friends for an entire year before they started dating, and their love story all began thanks to some food.

“One day randomly, I was really hungry and I texted five people in my contacts I was like, ‘Oh wanna get food? Wanna get food?’ And he was the only person that responded. So, I was like, ‘Okay welp, I guess I’m just going to have to get food with this guy,'” Eva told J-14, before going on to say that Adam could be her true one and only.

“It definitely feels different than previous relationships, but I think, it’s like so funny ’cause now that I’m with my boyfriend it’s like I’ve learned so much from all the past relationships,” she said. “Even if they were like really good and nothing ended weird like everything, you just learn from it so much. And now I have Adam and it’s really crazy cause it’s like, is this THE ONE?! But yeah, so thanks to all the guys that I dated!”

Sadly though in February of 2018, the pair broke up. One month after they split, Eva took to her YouTube channel and addressed the breakup, explaining that she and Adam just weren’t on the same page when it came to knowing what they wanted in order to be happy.

“It really sucks. You can have the most amazing life ever; everything that you need to be happy can be right in front of your face and for some reason, you’re just still unhappy,” Eva said at the time. “I never wanted it to be over, but when someone is going through stuff that you can’t control, you can’t control whether they want you in their life or not.”

The pair did get back together for a bit, but they eventually went their separate ways.