Ever since she first stepped onto the internet scene, fans of Eva Gutowski — otherwise known as MyLifeAsEva — know that she’s always been an open book! So when it comes to sharing some deets on her love life, the newly 26-year-old has not held back.
Throughout her time in the spotlight, the influencer has kept her 11 million subscribers updated on all the highs and lows she’s had while in different relationships. From breakups to being friendzoned and everything in between, Eva has not held back — in 2016, she even took to Twitter and came out as bisexual. Yeah, it’s safe to say that fans know everything about this lovely lady’s love life and, now that she’s happier than ever with her new beau, Olav Stubberud, nothing has changed.
But before Eva went Instagram official with Olav, who did she date? What happened between her and her exes? Was she ever in a relationship with Brent Rivera? No worries, you guys, because J-14 has got you covered! Scroll through our gallery for a complete breakdown of Eva’s love life.
