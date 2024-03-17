If there was a boyfriend of the year award, Travis Kelce would sweep the competition! The football star has been spotted at numerous shows during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

Keep reading to find out exactly which concert’s he’s been to.

Who would’ve thought that a simple shoutout would lead to one of the most talked about relationships in decades. In July 2023, Travis first took his shot with the songstress after attending one of her shows.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the Kansas City Chiefs player explained during an episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets.”

Well, Travis must be a manifesting wizard, because two months later, rumors started spreading that the two were seeing each other. Celebrity gossip channel Deux Moi alleged that Travis and Taylor were “quietly hanging out.”

Later that month, suspicions would be confirmed when Travis addressed the rumors on the “Pat McAfee Show.”

“I told her, ‘You know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” Travis hinted at the time.

Taylor definitely took him up on his offer as she was spotted at the Chiefs game on September 24, 2023. However, we wouldn’t get photos of the couple publicly stepping out together until October 2023.

The two continued to play coy about their romance, until November of that same year. During Taylor’s Eras Tour show’s in Argentina, which Travis attended, the singer switched up the lyrics to her song “Karma.”

She sang, “Karma is that guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me.”

The two would continue to support each other in their professional careers. In February 2024, Taylor attended the Super Bowl to cheer on her beau. After winning the football event, Taylor rushed to the field to be by his side, where they were seen embracing, kissing and being overall lovebirds.

Now that we’ve gotten a timeline of their romance established, check out every show Travis has supported his pop star girlfriend.

