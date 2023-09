Spooky season is nearly here, and Freeform is gearing up for nights of frights with their 31 Nights of Halloween schedule! Every day and night on the TV network, some pretty major Halloween-themed movies and TV shows are set to air.

Keep reading for the full 31 Nights of Halloween schedule.

October 1

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

2:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

10:50 p.m. EDT/ PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

1:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

October 2

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 — 2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 3

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twilight: Special Edition

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

12:00-2:00 a.m EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 4

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

6:30 p.m. — 11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

October 5

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

October 6

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

3:30-11:00 p.m EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

October 7

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES (Freeform Premiere)

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2 (Freeform Premiere)

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

October 8

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The House with a Clock in Its Walls

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

October 9

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

3:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

12:00-2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 10

10:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twilight (Special Edition)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: New Moon

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

12:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 11

10:30 a.m. — 1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

6:00 — 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Ready or Not

October 12

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

October 13

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

10:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – TBA

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

October 14

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

10:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters Vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins from Outer Space

10:40 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition)

3:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus (Pop ‘N Knowledge Edition)

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Incredibles (Disney-Pixar)

8:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Incredibles 2 (Disney-Pixar)

10:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

1:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

October 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

2:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

11:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

October 16

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man (2002)

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

4:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 17

10:30 am. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 2 (2004)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Spider-Man 3 (2007)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 18

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Toy Story of TERROR! (Disney-Pixar)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:00 — 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror marathon

12:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 19

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Mrs. Doubtfire

3:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

8:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

October 20

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

3:30-8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Aladdin (2019)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

October 21

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

1:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

October 22

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

11:10 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

1:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Return to Halloweentown

3:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

5:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

7:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Encanto (Freeform Premiere)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

October 23

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches

2:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Twitches Too

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

6:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 24

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Cruella

12:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 25

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

12:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 26

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Bewitched (2005)

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 27

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

4:30 p.m. — 11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy episodes

12:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 28

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown

9:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge

11:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – Halloweentown High

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Frankenweenie (2012)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters, Inc. (Disney-Pixar)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Monsters University (Disney-Pixar)

9:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

October 29

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – ZOMBIES 2

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Shrek Forever After

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Scared Shrekless

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas (30th Anniversary)

3:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

5:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

October 30

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Craft (1996)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Addams Family (1991)

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Addams Family Values

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

12:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

October 31

10:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – Family Guy

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – The Haunted Mansion (2003)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania

6:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

8:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – Hocus Pocus

12:00 — 2:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – The Simpson: Treehouse of Horror episodes

