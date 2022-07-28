If you watched the opening scene of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, you might have recognized a strange, familiar face! That’s right, Suzie from Stranger Things stars in the PLL **ITAL spinoff, PLL: Original Sin! Keep reading to discover more about Gabriella Pizzolo.

Who Is Gabriella Pizzolo?

Gabriella is most well-known for playing Suzie Bingham in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things. Suzie is Dustin Henderson’s girlfriend, who is a genius computer hacker and loves to sing “Neverending Story” with her beau. Along with Stranger Things, Gabriella is also well-known for voicing Cricket in the Nickelodeon cartoon Butterbean’s Café.

How Did Gabriella Pizzolo Get Famous?

The 19-year-old, like a lot of the Stranger Things cast, got her start on the stage. She made her breakthrough on Broadway for her role as Matilda in Matilda the Musical and Fun Home. Before she starred in Stranger Things, she actually knew most of the Netflix cast from Broadway already!

“I had met Caleb [McLaughlin] a few times,” she revealed to Showbiz CheatSheet in June 2022. “We would all meet up at this Broadway playground, that’s what we liked to call it. It was on Eighth Avenue, and we would all play there in between our shows on Broadway. I had met Caleb and Gaten [Matarazzo] there, and I’d seen Gaten in his first Broadway show ever. That was one of the first shows that I ever saw. And Sadie [Sink], I had known really, really well because her brother Mitchell was in Matilda with me. Matilda was my first show. So we were family friends.”

Who Does Gabriella Pizzolo Play in PLL: Original Sin?

Gabriella plays Angela Waters in PLL: Original Sin, a lonely teen girl who is desperate to belong. Her character is shown in flashback scenes from 1999, as she is bolstered by a group of alluring, promising young girls. But, according to Deadline, “her new friendship comes at a cost.”

PLL: Original Sin opens with Angela in a terrifying scene you have to see to believe — with repercussions that followed the new cast of little liars well into the present. The series basically revolves around what happens to Angela on that one fateful night, as the new ‘A’ seemingly stands for Angela.

Watch Gabriella as Angela Waters in Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max — out now!

