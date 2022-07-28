Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has introduced a new set of characters with a whole new setting outside of the original series! The new little liars live in a town called Millwood, Pennsylvania, which is different from the original PLL setting of Rosewood, Pennsylvania. Scroll to find out if Millwood is a real place and where they really filmed PLL: OS.

Is Millwood, Pennsylvania a Real Place?

Technically, Millwood, Pennsylvania is a real place if you look it up, but it has a population of around 600 residents. Additionally, PLL: Original Sin was not filmed there, nor does it have any connection to the small town outside of its name.

Are PLL‘s Rosewood and PLL: OS‘ Millwood Connected?

In the PLL universe, Millwood is a neighboring town to Rosewood, the setting of Pretty Little Liars. “Millwood is just a couple miles down the road. Definitely exists in the same world. That kind of leaves the door open for anything to happen,” Chandler Kinney, who plays Tabby Haworthe, explained to E! News in July 2022.

Co-showrunner Lindsay Calhoon Bring also weighed in on the connection between the OG series and Original Sin, confirming to E! News that “everything in that show happened,” adding, “Rosewood is real and is thriving and we’re just a couple towns over and we do have for the rabid fanbase some fun Easter eggs in our show that touch on the original and give honor to them.”

Besides being set in the same universe as PLL, Original Sin doesn’t have any overt crossover elements — at least not yet! Showrunner and creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa teased that there will be many more PLL nods in the episodes to come. He teased, “A lot of big Easter eggs,” specifically highlighting a “big” one in episode six. Guess we’ll have to wait and see!

Where Did they Film Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin?

The real Millwood isn’t just one place! The series was filmed all around different towns in upstate New York. PLL: OS filmed at Upriver Studios in Saugerties, New York, in mid to late 2021. Filming began on August 23, 2021, in a region of upstate New York called the Hudson Valley. Some scenes were filmed in the towns of Saugerties, Catskill, Hudson and Kingston, New York. Filming officially wrapped on May 2, 2022.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.