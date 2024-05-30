Gaten Matarazzo has had his fair share of awkward fan interactions, however, this one takes the cake for all the wrong reasons. The Stranger Things star recalled a time when a 40-year-old mother admitted that she had a crush on him when he was only 13 years old …

Keep reading to see how he handled the very inappropriate situation.

The 21-year-old has been in the public light for some time now, however, even with all the experience, he still has to deal with some uncomfortable situations.

“I did one very recently — and this is not very funny, but the reactions around it were quite funny — where this woman in her 40s said straight up, ‘I’ve had a crush on you since you were 13,’” he revealed on a May 2024 episode of the “Inside of You” podcast.

“And I was like, ‘That’s upsetting.’ I’m sure she just meant, ‘Aw, this kid’s cute.’” Except, that’s not what she meant!

Gaten further explained that the woman clarified her remarks. “She was like, ‘I’m aware of the age difference.’ And then I was like, ‘Alright.’ And her daughter was with her, and her daughter goes, ‘Mom, what the f–k?’ I swear to God,” he said.

After that tense moment, Gaten recalled not knowing how to react. Host of the podcast Michael Rosenbaum asked if he started laughing at her comment and the actor said he “couldn’t.”

Instead, Gaten remembered looking back at his mother telling her “that was rough.”

Despite dealing with some unpleasant interactions, Gaten insists that he’s grateful for all the opportunities he’s been given since acting in Stranger Things.

“Those careers are always about peaks and values. With this show it is quite clear and I am very well aware — and would like my professional team — to understand that I am very OK with Stranger Things being very likely the biggest thing I will ever do,” he said.

“And it will most likely be the thing I am remembered for even if I consistently work after this.”

The hit Netflix series debuted in 2016 and is planning to wrap up its final season in 2025.

