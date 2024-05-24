Emily Carey is Geek Girl! That’s right, the actress who played young Queen Alicent in HBO’s House of the Dragon, is playing a nerdy girl-turned-supermodel in the Netflix adaptation of the beloved book series by Holly Smale.

What Is ‘Geek Girl’ About?

The book series and show follows Harriet (played by Emily), an awkward teen who longs to blend in — until she catches the eye of a prestigious London modeling agent, discovering that true distinction lies in embracing one’s uniqueness.

Geek Girl includes six books in the series, so it’s presumed that the first season will follow the very first novel, originally published in 2013.

When Does ‘Geek Girl’ Come Out?

All ten episodes of Geek Girl will be released on Netflix on May 30, 2024.

Who Stars In Netflix’s ‘Geek Girl’ Show?

Along with Emily playing the icon that is Harriet Manners, other actors in the show include Sarah Parish as Jude Paignton, Emmanuel Imani as Wilbur Evans, Liam Woodrum as Nick Park, Zac Looker as Toby Pilgrim, Tim Downie as Richard Manners and Jemima Rooper as Annabel Manners.

The actress behind Geek Girl isn’t a newcomer by any means, as Emily has starred in hugely successful franchises, including the childhood version of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman, the teenage version of Alicia Vikander‘s Lara Croft in Tomb Raider — and of course, the younger version of Queen Alicent in House of the Dragon.

“I’m still slightly overwhelmed, but I have an incredible team,” Emily told Interview Magazine in 2022 of her skyrocketing fame following the premiere of the HBO series.

“I have amazing friends and family who are keeping me grounded. I genuinely don’t know what’s coming next, which is quite nice. It’s been a whirlwind of an experience. But other than acting, I just got back from Milan literally yesterday. I’ve been exploring the fashion space, which is something I’ve never really had the privilege of doing before. It’s never been something that was accessible to me, so that’s very exciting. I keep saying exciting, but it’s a once-in-a-lifetime kind of thing, so I’m just living my best life.”

Will There Be a ‘Geek Girl’ Season 2?

The show is set to be a one-off limited series, so there likely won’t be any announcements regarding future seasons anytime soon.

