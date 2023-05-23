Anyone who has seen Netflix‘s The Society deserves financial compensation — because how could it end just like that?! Season 1 of the sci-fi show premiered on the streaming platform in 2019, and was pretty well received by fans. The show was even renewed for season 2 following the first season’s premiere, so why was it canceled? Keep reading to find out.

Why Did ‘The Society’ Get Canceled?

According to Deadline, season 2 was meant to begin filming during the fall of 2020. However, Netflix canceled The Society because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with second seasons of The Society and I Am Not Okay With This,” Netflix told Deadline in August 2020.

“We’re disappointed to have to make these decisions due to circumstances created by COVID, and we are grateful to these creators, including: Jonathan Entwistle, Christy Hall, Shawn Levy, Dan Levine, Dan Cohen and Josh Barry at 21 Laps Entertainment for I Am Not Okay With This; Chris Keyser, Marc Webb and Pavlina Hatoupis for The Society; and all the writers, casts and crews who worked tirelessly to make these shows for our members around the world.”

ICYMI, The Society followed a group of teenagers who return from a school trip who soon find that everyone else in town has disappeared. As they are cut off from the rest of the world, the teens make their own society in order to survive.

In an interview with Variety, creator Christopher Keyser revealed that production on season 2 was well underway when they received the shocking cancelation news.

What Would ‘The Society’ Season 2 Be About?

According to Christopher, season 2 would have seen “the establishment of what we called the ‘outpost,’ and the eventual conflict between the outpost and the town over control,” he told Variety. “It raised a lot of large questions about the way in which we treat each other, and the way we create caste systems and an underclass. It had big political implications, but also a lot of new relationships — and also resolving questions about who was in power, and who wasn’t.”

The creator of the show also revealed that he originally imagined that The Society would receive five seasons.

“Anyone who’s on Netflix knows the chances of five seasons are diminishing, unless you have ratings of a certain type,” Christopher explained. “And we certainly didn’t have Stranger Things ratings, so I was not expecting that we would exist for that long.”

