Calling all bookworms and Netflix aficionados! The much-loved Geek Girl series, born from the pages of Holly Smale‘s literary universe, has finally hit the streaming scene with a bang, boasting a delightful batch of 10 episodes on May 30. Fans are already clamoring for more, but will season 2 grace our screens?

Keep reading for everything we know about Geek Girl season 2.

Will There Be a ‘Geek Girl’ Season 2?

While Geek Girl season 2 has yet to be confirmed by Netflix, the possibilities are endless.

Adapted from Holly’s immensely popular young adult book series, the show has a treasure trove of source material to revisit if a sequel is given the green light. Emily Carey, the actress behind Harriet, shared with RadioTimes.com that there’s ample narrative potential waiting to be explored.

“With the source material, there are quite a number of books,” she said. “Season 1 is book 1. And then we pulled stories in from 2 and 3, to adapt it for screen. So there’s a lot of source material and so it’s definitely a show that could go on and on and on.”

“The story is not necessarily over at the end of season 1. So I’d love for people to want to know what happens to Harriet next,” she said, before adding that she’d “love to revisit” her character who she described as “so much fun.”

ICYMI, the book series and show follows Harriet (Emily), an awkward teen who longs to blend in — until she catches the eye of a prestigious London modeling agent, discovering that true distinction lies in embracing one’s uniqueness.

Geek Girl includes six books in the series, with the first season following the very first novel, originally published in 2013.

Who Is In Netflix’s ‘Geek Girl’ Cast?

Along with Emily playing the icon that is Harriet Manners, other actors in the show include Sarah Parish as Jude Paignton, Emmanuel Imani as Wilbur Evans, Liam Woodrum as Nick Park, Zac Looker as Toby Pilgrim, Tim Downie as Richard Manners and Jemima Rooper as Annabel Manners.

Emily isn’t a newcomer to the entertainment biz by any means, as she has starred in hugely successful franchises, which include playing the childhood version of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman, the teenage version of Alicia Vikander‘s Lara Croft in Tomb Raider — and of course, the younger version of Queen Alicent in House of the Dragon.

“This cast is one of the best casts I’ve ever worked with,” Emily said of the Geek Girl cast. “I know it’s so cliche and every actor says this about their show, but it is like a family. We all get along so well. And I adore them. We had the best summer. And so the thought of being able to do that again is very exciting.”

