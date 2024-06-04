From the book to the screen! Based on the beloved YA books by Holly Smale, Netflix’s newest show Geek Girl includes some very well known actors and complete newcomers. From Emily Carey of House of the Dragon to newbie Liam Woodrum, we made a guide to the actors behind the show, their past roles and details on their characters. Keep reading for a complete breakdown of the Geek Girl cast.

ICYMI, the book series and show follows Harriet (played by Emily), an awkward teen who longs to blend in — until she catches the eye of a prestigious London modeling agent, discovering that true distinction lies in embracing one’s uniqueness.

“I was a huge fan growing up, and so book Harriet is very close to my screen Harriet,” Emily told RadioTimes.com. “And Holly had such a hand in adapting the book for screen, there’s so much of her essence and flavour in it that it didn’t feel too far removed, at least character-wise.”

“As Harriet says at the beginning of episode 1, this is a story for anyone who’s ever felt like they haven’t fit in. And I’m assuming that’s most of us. Everyone has had a circumstance or situation or room where they feel they don’t belong,” she continued. “And it would have meant everything to me to see a character like this on-screen [growing up], someone who is so unapologetically weird and geeky but finds her people and finds her tribe.”

The actress behind Geek Girl isn’t a newcomer by any means, as Emily has starred in hugely successful franchises, including the childhood version of Diana Prince in Wonder Woman, the teenage version of Alicia Vikander‘s Lara Croft in Tomb Raider — and of course, the younger version of Queen Alicent in House of the Dragon.

Along with Emily playing the icon that is Harriet Manners, other actors in the show include Liam Woodrum as Nick Park, Sarah Parish as Jude Paignton, Daisy Jelley as Poppy Hepple-Cartwright, Emmanuel Imani as Wilbur Evans, Zac Looker as Toby Pilgrim, Tim Downie as Richard Manners and Jemima Rooper as Annabel Manners.

Scroll through our gallery to learn more about the cast of Geek Girl.

