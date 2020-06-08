In the wake of Glee star Samantha Ware calling Lea Michele out for allegedly “making her life a living hell,” more stars from the Fox show have come forward and made accusations about the way the actress treated them on set.

Imia Edwards, who worked on the show in 2012, told The Sun in a new interview that she heard “multiple” people say Lea called the extras “cockroaches” behind-the-scenes.

“I’ve never really seen anyone treat extras like that, to that level of, ‘Ugh, don’t look at me, don’t make eye contact, ugh cockroaches, there they are.’ Dude, we’re still coworkers, we’re still people, all trying to get this episode done as a group,” she said. “I think I was even on a different show and someone was like, ‘Oh, you know Lea’s a b***h, right? She calls the extras cockroaches.”

She also alleged that the actress stepped on her foot and didn’t apologize.

“[After] the second or third take she walked by me and stepped on my foot really hard. You know when you bump into someone you can feel it, again nothing, no reaction, like I wasn’t there,” she continued.

The 34-year-old also explained to Us Weekly that Lea burped in her face in between takes.

“During one of the takes she walked really close to me and made this loud burp almost right in my face as she was passing by,” she dished. “She didn’t say ‘Excuse me’ or even acknowledge my presence. No eye contact, nothing. The other extras saw and a crew member as well. He reacted, ‘Wow, so sorry she did that.’”

For those who missed it, the drama all started when Samantha, who famously starred as Jane Hayward in 11 episodes of the series, replied to a message on June 1, 2020, that Lea had posted in honor of the Black Lives Matter movement following George Floyd‘s tragic death.

“Remember when you my first television gig a living Hell?!?! ‘Cause I’ll never forget,” she fired back. “I believe you told everyone that if you had the opportunity you would ‘s**t in my wig’ amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood.”

After that, numerous other stars got involved. Jordan Pruitt even claimed that “everyone in Hollywood knows [Lea] is a horrible person.”

“Everyone in Hollywood KNOWS that Lea Michele is a horrible human being,” the former Disney Channel star wrote on Twitter. “She is a b***h to everyone. We all know it… Yawn. Moving on…”

Dabier Snell added, “Girl, you wouldn’t let me sit at the table with the other cast members ’cause ‘I didn’t belong there.’ F**k you, Lea.”

Heather Morris also weighed in on the drama.

“Let me be very clear, hate is a disease in America that we are trying to cure, so I would never wish for hate to be spread to anyone else. With that said, was she unpleasant to work with? Very much so. For Lea to treat others with the disrespect that she did for as long as she did, I believe she SHOULD be called out,” the actress wrote on Twitter. “Yet, it’s also on us because to allow it to go on for so long without speaking out is something else we’re learning along with the rest of society. But, at the current moment it’s implied that she is a racist and although I cannot comment on her beliefs, I think we’re assuming, and you know what happens when we all assume…”

On June 2, 2020, Lea broke her silence and posted a lengthy apology to Instagram.

“One of the most important lessons of the last few weeks is that we need to take the time to listen and learn about other people’s perspectives and any role we have played or anything we can do to help address the injustices that they face,” she said. “When I tweeted the other day, it was meant to be a show of support for our friends and neighbors and communities of color during this really difficult time, but the responses I received to what I posted have made me also focus specifically on how my own behavior towards fellow cast members was perceived by them. While I don’t remember ever making this specific statement and I have never judged others by their background or color of their skin, that’s not really the point. What matters is that I clearly acted in ways which hurt other people.”

“Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologize for my behavior and for any pain which I have caused,” the 33-year-old added. “We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings.”

“I am a couple of months from becoming a mother and I know I need to keep working to better myself and take responsibility for my actions, so that I can be a real role model for my child and so I can pass along my lessons and mistakes, so that they can learn from me,” Lea concluded. “I listened to these criticisms and I am learning and while I am very sorry, I will be better in the future from this experience.”

