Do you have Goosebumps? Well, you’re about to! The upcoming Disney+ series has just announced some of its new cast members — keep reading to uncover the entire cast!

Goosebumps is based off of the best-selling book series with the same name by R.L. Stine written in the 1990s. All together, the series has over 200 books — yep, you heard us right — and was the best-selling series of all time for several years (pre-Harry Potter). According to Disney Branded Television, the Disney+ series adaptation will be influenced by five of the most popular Goosebumps books.

Per the official logline, “The series follows a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together — thanks to and in spite of their friendships, rivalries and pasts with each other — in order to save it, learning much about their own parents’ teenage secrets in the process.”

So far, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna and Will Price have been cast — and we can’t wait to see them in action! Another actor set to star in Goosebumps is Justin Long, who is most well-known for his roles in Dodgeball, Alvin and the Chipmunks, He’s Just Not That Into You and Live Free or Die Hard.

Justin will play Nathan Bratt, said to be “the new schoolteacher who develops a terrifying connection to a decades-old supernatural murder.”

Nick Stoller and Rob Letterman will serve as co-creators and executive producers on the show, with Stoller executive producing and Kevin Murphy serving as executive producer and showrunner.

The Disney+ show is now the second live-action Goosebumps series to see air, not to mention the movie starring Jack Black which premiered in 2015. The first series version aired for four seasons and 74 episodes between 1996 and 1998. That show was an episodic anthology, with each episode based on a different Goosebumps book. Mostly, it faithfully adapted the books in the series and starred some then-unknown names like Ryan Gosling!

Scroll through our gallery to uncover the entire cast of Disney+’s upcoming series, Goosebumps.

