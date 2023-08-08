Just call her a budding businesswoman! Hailey Bieber is more than just a model and her net worth proves it. The wife of Justin Bieber has been making her own money, and a name for herself in the beauty space.

What Is Hailey Bieber’s Net Worth?

Hailey’s estimated net worth is $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

While she seems to be living the high life, Hailey has clapped back at social media trolls who made a comment about how much her husband reportedly makes.

“Money doesn’t = happiness. At all. You can be the wealthiest person in the planet and be miserable,” the model wrote on Instagram in April 2019. “Not fair to judge people’s circumstances from the outside … am I not allowed to be grateful to sit in the sunshine and enjoy my day like a regular person?”

How Does Hailey Bieber Make Money?

Of course, Hailey has her modeling career, but she’s since launched Rhode Skin in June 2022.

“It’s overwhelming in the most positive way,” she told Harper’s Bazaar of the brand during a November 2022 interview. “This has far exceeded my hopes and expectations. I really want to keep people excited and keep that momentum.”

While the brand is know for its three core products — Peptide Lip Treatment, Glazing Milk and Peptide Glazing Fluid — Hailey explained why they haven’t done any major new launches just yet.

“Everybody’s been so supportive and patient with Rhode, and we’re not at the place where we’re ready to launch a brand-new product, per se, so I really wanted to put something out there that was going to get people excited,” she shared, referring to the Vanilla Peptide Lip Treatment. “We did a different color packaging, so it’s this cream-colored bottle with pink and the pink box. It’s the first birthday that I’m celebrating since Rhode has launched, and I wanted to do something that felt fun and festive, and would commemorate this time.”

It seems like the has a handle on things because the Peptide Lip Treatment is nearly always sold out!

