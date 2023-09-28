Remembering those we’ve lost. Sadly, several of the former Harry Potter actors have since passed away since the last movie premiered in 2011. Keep reading for a list of the actors who have died.

Alan Rickman, Robbie Coltrane and Michael Gambon, are just a few of the former HP actors we’ve lost over the years. Known for his role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter film franchise, Robbie Coltrane died at age 72 in October 2022. Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, was one of the first Harry Potter actors to respond to the sad news.

“Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had but most of all he was deeply caring, and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult,” Emma wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “His talent was so immense it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance.”

“Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us.”

She concluded, “There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermione.”

Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, also responded to the upsetting news in a statement to Variety following Robbie’s passing. “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set,” the actor shared. “I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban, when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

