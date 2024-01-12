Everyone on BookTok is obsessed with Rebecca Yarros‘ novel Fourth Wing — us included. Since the first two novels of The Empyrean Series dropped within 2023, many fans are yearning for more. So, how many books will there be in the series?

Keep reading for everything we know.

How Many ‘Fourth Wing’ Books Will There Be?

Yarros revealed that the entire romantasy series was originally supposed to be three books — but quickly realized she would need five books to tell the tale while first writing Fourth Wing.

“Probably about 30,000 words in, I called my editor and I said, I think this is a five-book series,” she told Variety. “And that’s how we went from three to five. And then as I looked at what needed to be accomplished in this book in order to get to where we are at the end of Iron Flame, and to have brought in the additional characters and brought everything to this point, I knew that the defining end of Part One had to happen.”

When Does the Third ‘Fourth Wing’ Book Come Out?

Since the first two books of the Empyreans were both released in 2023, fans were hoping that the third book would come pretty quickly as well — however, Yarros has since said that that won’t be the case.

“We haven’t announced yet,” she told Entertainment Weekly in November 2023 of the third book’s release date. “I will tell you that the speed at which I wrote Fourth Wing, in between I wrote In the Likely Event, and then I wrote Iron Flame happened so quickly in the middle of touring, in the middle of everything, that it was really hard on my body.”

She added, “I’m respecting my limitations and taking [things] a bit slower so that I can be healthy through all of it,” she revealed. “So it’s going to be a little bit slower. But I have a release date, I just can’t tell you yet.”

Are They Making a ‘Fourth Wing’ TV Show?

Not only are there more books on the way, there’s also an official Fourth Wing TV show in the works! The series was picked up by Amazon and Outlier Society, also known as Michael B. Jordan’s production company. Not only did they acquire the rights to Fourth Wing and Iron Flame, but also its three remaining books!

On top of all that exciting news, Rebecca will be acting as an executive producer on the show.

Per the official logline for the Fourth Wing TV series, “Enter the brutal world of Basgiath War College where there is only one rule: Graduate or Die. Twenty-year-old Violet Sorrengail expected to live a quiet life among books and history. Now, the commanding general― her tough-as-talons mother―has ordered Violet to join the hundreds of candidates striving to become the elite of Navarre: dragon riders. If the fire-breathing beasts don’t kill her, one of her fellow riders just might. Suspense, action, romance, and dragons blend together in a propulsive fantasy adventure from NYT bestselling author Rebecca Yarros.”

