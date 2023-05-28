TWICE is seriously *that* group. The K-pop girl band has achieved so much at such young ages! Keep reading to uncover how old the members of the band are.

The group was formed through a survival show called Sixteen, under JYP Entertainment and officially debuted on October 20, 2015, with their song “Like OOH-AHH.” Since then, TWICE has become one of the biggest K-pop groups of all time. In 2021, they surpassed Little Mix to become the girl group with the most music videos with more than 100 million views on YouTube.

TWICE has nine members: Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung, and Tzuyu.

Nayeon told Cosmopolitan that they never could have expected the level of fame that TWICE has risen to. “We didn’t imagine this. Not just us, but the K-pop market has really expanded over the years,” she explained. “So, I think that’s another reason why we have so many global fans now. Because we had our debut in Korea, I think our initial hope was to let ourselves be known to as many people as possible in Korea. We didn’t really expect the global fans.”

As TWICE grew over the years, so too did their musical style. Originally focusing on a “cutesy” sound with playful choreography, the group have completely evolved into a more mature TWICE.

“Musically, we grew up and evolved most in terms of our involvement in the album making,” Dahyun told NME in August 2022. “In the beginning, a lot of the stuff that we sang was given to us, made by someone else. As we released more albums, our involvement got bigger and bigger.”

ICYMI, K-pop groups usually have seven-year contracts, where members can decide if they want to continue working with their band or not. In early 2022, all members of TWICE were up to renew their contracts — which they all did, unanimously.

“We talked about [contract renewals] and, of course, the conversation was not the easiest,” Jihyo shared. “It’s related to our individual lives. It decides our individual futures. So, of course, it was difficult, and making the decision was even harder, but in the end we decided to stay together.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see the members of TWICE’s ages.

