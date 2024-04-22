2024 has been a tough year for K-pop — as so many groups have disbanded this year, from TFN to Cherry Bullet. For a full list of K-pop groups that are no more as of 2024 — keep reading.

One of the first bands to announce their disbandment is TFN, the boy group managed under MLD Entertainment.

“It is true that TFN’s exclusive contract and group activities have concluded,” the agency confirmed to news outlet TV Daily, on February 29.

Originally named T1419, the boy group changed their name to TFN in October 2022, aiming to promote in Japan and overseas. First debuting in January 2021, their last release before disbandment was the mini-album Before Sunrise Part. 4 in October 2022.

Often known as MOMOLAND’s little brother group following their debut, TFN was made up of members Noa, Sian, Kevin, Gunwoo, Leo, On, Zero, Kairi and Kio.

Another K-pop group we lost in 2024 was Cherry Bullet. The girl band comprised of members Haeyoon, Yuju, Bora, Jiwon, Remi, Chaerin and May – will “officially conclude their activities as a group as of today after much thought and discussion,” their label FNC Entertainment shared in a statement published on April 21.

The label behind Cherry Bullet also revealed that that four members — Haeyoon, Jiwon, Remi and May — have decided to terminate their contracts with FNC. Meanwhile, remaining members Yuju, Bora and Chaerin have opted to continue “their individual careers as artists under FNC Entertainment.”

“We sincerely apologize for sharing this sudden news to fans who have cherished Cherry Bullet until now,” the label continued. “The love and support you have sent to the members until now will remain deep in our hearts. We ask that you watch over the next steps of the members who will now walk down new paths instead of Cherry Bullet, and please show warm support for the members who have new beginnings ahead.”

Scroll through our gallery for a full list of K-pop groups that announced their disbandment in 2024.

