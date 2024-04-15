With Coachella weekend one under their belt, LE SSERAFIM really is making it look “EASY.” The K-pop girl group spoke to J-14 exclusively ahead of their performance on Saturday, April 13, where they revealed which song they’re most excited to perform, teased an upcoming world tour and how they’re connecting with fans through Instagram during the music festival. Keep reading for J-14‘s exclusive interview with LE SSERAFIM.

LE SSERAFIM, which includes members Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin, Kazuha and Hong Eunchae, is the fastest Korean act to ever get a spot on the main Coachella calendar — a feat that the quintet still can’t really believe.

“It was surreal,” Chaewon said of the group’s reactions on first booking the famous festival. “At first, we thought someone was lying to us. Performing at Coachella had always been a big dream of ours, so hearing the news really blew our minds.”

For such an occasion, the girl group teamed up with Instagram to better connect with their fans (also known as FEARNOT) — helping to debut the social media app’s new Frames Sticker feature.

“For our first-ever Coachella performance, we want to bring our fans from all over the world together, so we’re debuting some never-before-seen Coachella content on Instagram using the new Frames Sticker,” Sakura told J-14. “A big part of K-pop culture is sharing and exchanging photos, which is why we love the Frames Sticker because it turns your photos into a cute Polaroid.”

The band, who first debuted in 2022 under HYBE labels, is known for their high energy performances, girl power confidence and experimental musical style, that it’s hard for them to choose just one song to look forward to on their Coachella setlist. However, Yunjin says their finale song, “Fire in the Belly” from their 2023 UNFORGIVEN album, perfectly encapsulates the festival’s vibe.

“The festive vibe of the song really brings everyone together and is the perfect end to our set,” she explained of the track.

Yunjin, who grew up in upstate New York, has been making waves for her honest songwriting and impressive solo activities — most recently, releasing “Stupid In Love” with American singer-songwriter, MAX, just last month. That being said, can we expect a solo album from the K-pop star anytime soon?

“I’m always working on new music, so it would mean the world to me to be able to drop a solo album in the future,” Yunjin teased. “I’d like to focus on LE SSERAFIM for now though. In fact, our journey as a team is a huge inspiration for my songs.”

Not only that, the girls also revealed they’re excited to explore “diverse genres” for their next album.

“We love to explore diverse genres, so I’m sure we’ll be doing the same for our next album,” Kazuha revealed. “We always deliver our story through our music, and we try to incorporate the best genre to carry that story across. Stay tuned for our next albums!”

Prior to debuting with LE SSERAFIM, Kazuha was a professional ballerina who studied at several European ballet academies.

“There are times I miss ballet, but I am enjoying every day that I get to learn new things I can do in K-pop. We have incorporated some elements from ballet into our choreography which I love,” she explained, before revealing who out of LE SSERAFIM would make the best ballerina, besides herself: “I’d say Eunchae because she’s a quick learner.”



If you’re a FEARNOT (because, why wouldn’t you be?) there’s much to look forward to following the group’s wrap at Coachella — including a potential world tour.

“We are always preparing for the next,” Chaewon revealed of their plans for the next few years. “After Coachella, we are having a fan meet in Korea and Japan this summer, so we’re looking forward to meeting more FEARNOT, which is exciting. In the next year or two, we’ll bring a lot of new music and hopefully a world tour to meet everyone around the world and show who LE SSERAFIM are.”

