There’s a reason why fans of Le Sserafim call Huh Yunjin an It Girl! The K-pop star was raised in New York, trained in opera singing and decided to give K-pop a shot instead of enrolling into an American college! Now in one of the biggest K-pop groups of 4th gen, Yunjin’s journey to stardom didn’t come without difficulties. Keep reading to meet Yunjin.

Who Is Yunjin?

Yunjin, whose American name is Jennifer Huh, was born on October 8, 2001 (a Libra), in Seoul, South Korea. She later moved to America shortly thereafter and grew up in upstate New York. Throughout her time in the states, she fell in love with opera singing and starred in multiple opera productions. She transferred to the Applied Music Department of Hanlim Multi Art School in South Korea in 2019.

Enter: K-pop. Yunjin had a longwinded road to debut, as she first started as a trainee under South Korean music company, PLEDIS Entertainment. At the time, Yunjin competed in the 2018 survival TV program Produce 48, but placed 26th out of the 48 competitors and did not debut with the K-pop girl group that was then created, Iz*One (however, two of her future Le Sserafim members would).

After the competition, Yunjin decided to move back to the states and forego her idol dreams, focusing on college instead. That all changed when Source Music contacted Yunjin with news of a spot for their upcoming group, which would become the first girl band to come out of BTS’ music label, HYBE, ever. Yunjin would debut with the members of Le Sserafim in May 2022. Finally!

“I’ve never had a period in my life where I’ve dedicated this much effort, energy, and time all at once,” Yunjin told NME in June 2022, describing the pre-debut process as “grueling.” Although, it was all worth it for the singer, who says that “[since] we’ve finally made our debut, I feel proud and rewarded for all the hard work we’ve put in.”

A skilled songwriter, Yunjin has helped write a handful of Le Sserafim’s tracks, and released her first song on YouTube called “Raise y_our glass” in August 2022. Since then, she has released a few other tracks and even performed as a solo artist at 2023’s Weverse Con Festival.

Who Is Le Sserafim?

Le Sserafim debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their debut EP Fearless and lead single “Fearless.”

The members include Yunjin, Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Kazuha, Hong Eunchae and former member Kim Garam (who exited the group in July 2022).

