Le Sserafim is one “Fearless” girl group — and it’s not just because their group’s name is an anagram for “I’m fearless”! The K-pop band is the first girl group to debut under BTS‘ label, HYBE, following BTS‘ global success. The members include Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha, Eunchae and former member Garam (who exited the group in July 2022). Keep reading to uncover everything we know about this “ANTIFRAGILE” group.

Who Are Le Sserafim?

Le Sserafim debuted on May 2, 2022, with the release of their debut EP Fearless and lead single “Fearless.” Two members, Chaewon and Sakura, were actually already well-known in the K-pop community prior to Le Sserafim, as they were members of a successful K-pop girl group called Iz*one. Their former group was formed in a reality TV competition series called Produce 48 in 2018. Le Sserafim member Yunjin also competed in Produce 48, but placed 26th out of the 48 competitors and did not debut with the band.

Following Le Sserafim’s debut — and Garam’s exit from the group in July 2022 due to bullying accusations — the now five-member group came back stronger than ever with their mini-album, ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022. On top of that, the girls released a documentary based on their pre-debut preparations called Le Sserafim – The World Is My Oyster.

“I’ve never had a period in my life where I’ve dedicated this much effort, energy, and time all at once,” Yunjin told NME in June 2022, describing the pre-debut process as “grueling.” Although, it was all worth it for the singer, who says that “[since] we’ve finally made our debut, I feel proud and rewarded for all the hard work we’ve put in.”

Who Are Le Sserafim’s Members?

All of Le Sserafim’s members have had a long-winded path prior to entering the world of K-pop stardom. Yunjin was raised in New York, trained in opera singing and decided to give K-pop a shot instead of enrolling in college — entering in a world of intense “idol” training and extreme beauty standards.

Japanese member Kazuha was a professional ballerina who studied at the Dutch National Ballet Academy in the Netherlands, previously attending the Bolshoi Academy in Moscow, Russia, and the Royal Ballet School in the United Kingdom. She was personally scouted by Big Hit Music/HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk shortly before making her debut, leaving her to learn Korean and train intensively in the matter of three months.

Along with Kazuha and Yunjin, many of the other members have similar “Fearless” stories which led to the formation of Le Sserafim. Keep reading to learn more about the members of Le Sserafim, the first girl group to debut under BTS’ label HYBE!

