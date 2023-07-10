What’s better than one Taylor Lautner? Two of them! The Twilight actor met his now-wife, Tay Lautner (née Dome), in the most adorable way possible. Keep reading for details on Tay, how the two met and more.

How Did Taylor Lautner and Tay Lautner Meet?

“My sister Makena [Lautner] actually introduced us,” Taylor revealed to People Magazine in January 2022. “She called me and said, ‘Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.’ And the rest is history.”

The pair got more in depth about their first meeting during an episode of the “Unplanned Podcast” in July 2023.

“My sister set this whole thing up,” the Valentine’s Day actor began. “She was like, ‘I recently met a new friend, ironically enough her name’s Taylor, and I think she could be your future wife. You should throw a game night and I’ll bring a bunch of my friends over, and Tay will just be one of them and we can just see what happens.”

During the episode, Tay revealed she didn’t even know that she was being “set up” with Makena’s celeb brother!

“It’s funny because when she [Makena] texted my friend Alexa and I, we were like ‘Why is Makena inviting me?’ Because Makena is usually very protective over Taylor,” with her husband adding that his sister usually “vets people out” for around “10 years,” before introducing her brother to any of her friends.

“So we were like, ‘That’s kind of odd, but oh well, I guess she knows that I’m like a normal person and likes to play games so, like, let’s go!'” they recalled.

Taylor and Tay first went public with their relationship in 2018, and the Twilight actor asked his future wife to marry him in November 2021. The couple officially tied the knot exactly one year later.

“I felt like I was in a fairytale,” Tay told Vogue of her wedding day. “Everything was so beautiful—I was absolutely blown away. I remember looking around during the ceremony and just being in awe of everything.”

Who Is Tay Lautner?

Tay, 26, is not in the Hollywood world like her husband, 31, as she works as a registered nurse. However, the couple created a podcast they post to every week called “The Squeeze,” that first premiered in 2023, which focuses on mental health.

She graduated from the College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California in December 2019, and posted a video via Instagram while she walked the stage at her graduate ceremony.

“Yesterday was the end to a chapter in my life which has been the most challenging yet so rewarding,” Tay captioned the post. “Not only have I grown as a nurse but as a young woman. I am so thankful for everything this nursing program has taught me, the life long friend it has given me, & so so grateful for my support system that has stuck by me throughout it. Nursing has become one of my biggest passions and I can’t wait to start working and saving lives!”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.