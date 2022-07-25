Were you wondering what the cast of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series zodiac signs were? Look no further! Keep reading to discover the Disney Channel cast’s astrological signs! (You’re welcome).

HSMTMTS season 3 is set to release on July 27, and takes place at Camp Shallow Lake, a sleepaway camp in California, as the Wildcats and other campers stage a production of Frozen and determine who is best in show. “You know when you go away on vacation, and you let your defenses drop? I think that happens,” creator and executive producer Tim Federle told Entertainment Tonight in July 2022. “And then lots of crazy stuff rises to the surface. It’s a really joyful, breezy season with many songs but also new relationships and new characters that shake everything up.”

Most of the original Disney Channel cast is set to return, with Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Matt Cornett, Julia Lester, Frankie A. Rodriguez and Dara Reneé all making a comeback. Olivia Rodrigo is also set to return for a guest appearance as Nini, but it will sadly be her very last season on the Disney show.

“I think she’s ready to explore the world outside the halls of East High,” Tim said of Nini’s future. “And Olivia herself was having such a monumental explosion in the music industry that it felt like the right thing to, frankly, work with Olivia to say, ‘How do we get you out there into the world with us taking a little bit more of a backseat?’ Which we were all proud to do to support her.”

Along with the original members of the HSMTMTS cast set to return for season 3, there’s a few newcomers who will be introduced to the Wildcats! Meg Donnelly, who is known for playing Addison in the ZOMBIES movies, will star as Val in season 3. Other newcomers are Saylor Bell and Adrian Lyles, who will play Maddox and Jet, respectively. Both Saylor and Adrian revealed to J-14 that they were “nervous” before stepping on the HSMTMTS season 3 set, but ended up having “one of the greatest first days on set.” Adrian gushed, “It was definitely a day that I’ll never forget, and it was a whole lot of fun because they are so supportive, and so welcoming.”

Scroll through our gallery to discover the zodiac signs of the cast of HSMTMTS

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.