Ian Somerhalder might really be an immortal vampire at this point — this guy just does not age! The actor who played bad boy vampire Damon Salvatore in CW's The Vampire Diaries from 2009 to 2017 has only gotten finer over the years and it's almost … suspicious.

Outside of TVD, Ian was also involved in another vampire series called V Wars, where he served as both star and producer. “I do love this genre from Vampire Diaries so much, and it can really be seen in one of the previous shows I helped produce V Wars which is also a vampire show that makes so much [sense] for what is going on in the world right now,” he told Hollywood Life in August 2022.

‘“Unfortunately for many reasons the show didn’t continue but I do hope to get it rebooted, it is so socially relevant,” he teased.

While The Vampire Diaries ended in 2017 after eight seasons, the friendships made behind the scenes have long outlasted the show — and Ian even created his very own bourbon brand with costar Paul Wesley called Brother’s Bond Bourbon!

“It was definitely a great passion project for both [of] us, we spent years drinking with each other it was natural,” the actor explained. “We are now attached at the hip and will be spending so many upcoming years with each other so yeah basically [we are brothers].”

Additionally, Ian told Us Weekly in August 2022 that there are “13 years” of intellectual property built into their business, and a bond “that’s impenetrable,” making their brand unique.

Paul added, “And it is something that, for us, we created it from the ground up. So unlike The Vampire Diaries — which is our show, but we were hired on that show. This is our baby. If Ian and I were to have a baby, this is our baby.”

Outside Ian’s acting projects and bourbon brands, he’s also a family man! The actor married Twilight star and fellow vampire actor Nikki Reed in 2015. The couple share one child together, a daughter named Bodhi Soleil Reed Somerhalder.

