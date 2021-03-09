Women supporting women! Dove Cameron, Addison Rae and more female celebrities took to social media to celebrate International Women’s Day on Monday, March 8.

Sophie Turner, for her part, shared a heartfelt message on Instagram. “We’ve been taught to accept injustice. We’ve seen women around the world stripped of their rights and livelihoods and girls suffer without access to education and health resources. And with our world turned upside down over the past year, it’s even more important to imagine a future where every woman can seize her inherent power,” the actress wrote. “Ready for change? So am I! Join me in supporting @womenforwomenuk ‘s #powertochangecampaign.”

Aside from the strong women in Hollywood, some men even paid tribute to the women in their lives. Frankie Grande shared a sweet photo of his sister, Ariana Grande, alongside their mom and grandma. “Happy International Women’s Day!” the Henry Danger alum wrote on Instagram. “I come from a STRONG line of powerful female pioneers who have always taught me the value of women in society and I am very proud to carry that message every day of my life. Thank you to my incredible family and to all the women of the world for your incredible presence, strength & contributions to equality!”

In his own post, Justin Bieber praised his wife, Hailey Baldwin, and reflected on the past, noting that he has been “naive” and hasn’t always “been empathetic to women” when it came to their struggles. “I am learning everyday beside my wife as I see all of the struggles she faces that I will never have to face,” the “Yummy” singer captioned an Instagram post. “I am committed to being better and more aware of the struggles women face that men never will!! Women you are superhero’s and deserve to be celebrated today and everyday.”

Some notable women in the entertainment industry — like Selena Gomez and Camila Cabello — used their social media platforms to lift up others. The former Wizards of Waverly Place actress shared the names and stories of inspiring women on her Rare Beauty account. Over on the “Havana” songstress’ Instagram Stories, she shared photos of famous women and the positive impact they’ve had in the world. Among those posted to Camila’s Instagram included Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, whom she called badasses.

Scroll through our gallery to see how all your favorite female celebrities celebrated International Women’s Day in 2021.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.