Can you believe that Daniella Monet is a mom of two children?! Her and her husband, Andrew Gardner, have been together for years and share an adorable little family that they often showcase on social media. Keep reading to see photos of the Nickelodeon alum‘s husband and children.

Daniella and Andrew welcomed their first child in September 2019, to son Gio James Gardner. Their daughter, Ivry Monet Gardner, was born two years later in February 2021.

The couple have been together for over a decade, and were engaged in 2017 before finally tying the knot on December 29, 2022, which Daniella posted to her Instagram.

“Moments from the last few days,” she wrote as her caption alongside photos of her and Andrew getting married. “HNY everyone. Thank you. The outpour of support has been so cool, and much appreciated. Sending love.”

Outside of her personal life, Daniella has multiple business ventures which connect to her veganism lifestyle, such as a vegan food brand called Outstanding Foods, a plant-based restaurant called Sugar Taco and Kinder Beauty, which is an “ethically made, all vegan, cruelty-free and palm oil free subscription beauty box.”

“After I invested in my very first business I realized how strong my passion is for building conscious companies so I began making this more of a goal of mine,” she explained in an interview with Love Veg in 2019. “Being able to bring monetary value to a start-up is key, but even more invaluable is the exposure we’re now able to offer via social media. Having grown up acting, I organically grew a pretty dedicated following, and I love being 100% myself with them, which means I include them on the journey of building these companies.”

The Victorious star also spoke about how old she was when she first went vegetarian, which slowly turned into veganism.

“I went vegetarian at about 5 years old when I visited a Dude Ranch with my family and saw a rodeo,” she recalled. “It was traumatizing and I made a conscious decision at that age to never eat animals again. When I started middle school, I read a book that exposed a lot of the truth about the food industry and encouraged a healthful lifestyle through a guide to living vegan. It was a mostly simple transition that made me feel so much better about myself, inside and out.”

