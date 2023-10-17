Dua Lipa is entering a new musical era! The English songstress recently confirmed that her third album will be released sometime in 2024, and will be a completely different vibe than past musical releases. Keep reading for everything we know about DL3.

When Is Dua Lipa Releasing New Music?

The singer shared details of her upcoming album in an October 2023 profile interview with the New York Times Magazine.

“Let’s get out of the way: Dua Lipa is finishing her third album. It’s due for release in 2024 and, despite the trend of musicians announcing and delaying records for years, Lipa will almost certainly meet her deadline,” the article wrote.

As for the musical vibe, the outlet explained that she is experimenting with “1970s-era psychedelia,” stating, “the next record will still be pop, she says, lest her ‘fans have a meltdown.'”

“You have no idea what the reaction is going to be once it’s out, so there’s this nervous feeling,” the singer told the outlet about the project, which she says will be “more personal.”

The Grammy-winning singer previously discussed her third album with Vogue in 2022, noting that it will be inspired by her self-empowerment. “I’ve definitely grown up. Overall, whether it’s sonically or in terms of the themes, I’ve matured,” she said, before adding, “It’s like I’m coming into my power and not afraid to talk about things. It’s about understanding what I want.”

What Is Dua Lipa’s Album No. 3 Called?

Dua has yet to reveal the name of her album, but she definitely already has it picked out!

“The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait,” she told Variety in 2022. At the time, the star explained she had “done a big chunk of writing” for the record, but said she was “in no rush” to release any material.

Dua’s last musical drop came in 2020’s Future Nostalgia. The album peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and featured hits like “Don’t Start Now,” “Physical,” “Hallucinate” and her massive hit, “Levitating.” On top of that, it won best pop vocal album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

