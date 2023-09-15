Speaking her truth. Jade Thirlwall wants fans to know she is not pregnant but was, in fact, “bloated” in her latest Instagram post.

“It appears you can’t put a bag in front of your body without people speculating you’re pregnant lol. I’m not,” the former Little Mix member shared in an Instagram comment on her own post from Thursday, September 14. “But if it were me and I wasn’t sure, I wouldn’t spend time commenting on someone’s body when you have no idea what that person’s circumstances might be.”

In the series of photos, Jade is wearing an orange dress and posing with her purse in front of her body. Fans immediately took to the comments section and speculated that she was hiding a baby bump. Jade has been dating Jordan Stephens since 2020.

However, the singer further addressed the rumors via Instagram Stories, shutting them down.

“Off the back of my band mates and sisters having beautiful children, I’ve stopped counting the amount of times I’ve been asked if I’m ‘next,’ when I am having kids or am I pregnant,” Jade wrote, referring to Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock who both welcomed babies in 2021. “I know the majority of that does not come from a negative place so I take it with a pinch of salt. But some of you need to chill.”

Jade referred to herself as “a thick-skinned woman who got a little thicker over the past year and a half.” She warned followers to be mindful “when commenting or speculating on another person’s body.”

Speaking about the photo of herself in the orange dress, specifically, Jade explained why she was holding her purse in front of her stomach.

“The irony is, I put the bag in front off my belly cos I was bloated and I didn’t want people, once again, speculating if I was pregnant.”

While Jade is not expecting a baby any time soon, she has spoken candidly about being an aunt to Perrie and Leigh-Anne’s kids.

“I always knew they’d be great moms, I went to see Leigh last week and met the twins who are so beautiful, they just slept the whole time — but you know what, it was so weird because all I’ve ever known is being round the girls and it being us and just us,” she told Glamour U.K. in October 2021. “And for the first time, it’s actually dawning on us that they’ve had children – actually seeing them there in front of us, like they’re real; it wasn’t a prop.”

