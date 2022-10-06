Matt Cornett‘s character in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series might be in the middle of a love triangle — but that’s definitely not the case in real life. Keep reading to uncover the Disney star’s dating history!

Is Matt Cornett Single?

Matt appears to be single, looking at his Instagram. Matt appears to be single based on his Instagram. He mostly posts photos of his HSMTMTS cast mates and projects that he’s working on — so it looks like he doesn’t have time for a relationship right now!

Who Has Matt Cornett Dated?

Matt started dating model Brookelynn Elizabeth in 2018 and but they appear to have split as neither follows one another on Instagram anymore. It’s unclear what prompted the split and when it happened.

However, while they were together, the couple was in a long distance relationship, which the model posted about on her Instagram in January 2020. “Time to kick long distances butt again,” she wrote as the caption.

“Today marks the second day of only getting to see this human about once a month for the next 6 months and I don’t know how excited I am about that,” she continued. “Actually if I’m being completely honest, I can tell you I’m not excited AT ALL for that. Not having my person within an hour Drive is one of the hardest things mentally to tackle because the distance that you know is there makes you miss someone more than you even thought possible. But as Charles M Schulz says ‘Distance makes the heart grow fonder.'”

Are Matt Cornett and HSMTMTS Costar Sofia Wylie Dating?

While Sofia Wylie and Matt’s characters — Gina and E.J, respectively — are a couple on HSMTMTS, that certainly isn’t the case IRL! The pair are super close friends, though.

“I love getting to work with my best friends,” Matt told StyleCaster of his Disney cast mates in July 2022. “I’m so lucky to get to say that. My work is not work to me. It’s getting to show up and have fun with friends. Some of my favorite moments are making music videos in our trailers and walking around filming a music video tour to whatever random song it is for that week.”

