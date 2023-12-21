Nikki Rodriguez plays Jackie Wilson in Netflix’s newest hit series, My Life with the Walter Boys, a teenage girl who finds herself in the middle of a love triangle between two brothers. So, is Nikki single IRL?

Is Nikki Rodriguez Single?

Nikki appears to be single currently, looking through her social media accounts.

While Nikki is best known for playing Vero in the fourth season of another Netflix series, On My Block, she’s also starred in multiple short films titled Bunny Run, Father and Roadkill, along with shows such as Adam Ruins Everything and Speechless.

Following the news of her casting, the young actress posted her excitement via Instagram, writing, “I mean it when I say this is an absolute DREAM come true. THANK YOU to everyone who made this a possibility. I love this show and I’m so grateful I get to make it with the best people. I can not wait for y’all to see this one.”

ICYMI, the show follows her character after ending up in the care of the Walter family, a family of 10 sons, in rural Colorado following a family tragedy. There, she meets Alex Walter (played by Ashby Gentry) and troubled Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde). Netflix officially renewed the show for season 2 just a few weeks after the first season’s release in December 2023.

“I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season,” the show’s creator Melanie Halsall shared in a statement. “We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters.”

During an interview with Popternative, Nikki revealed that playing Jackie in My Life with the Walter Boys is “an actor’s dream come true.”

“First of all, I feel like that’s an actor’s dream come true, right? To be able to work with such a character arc like that. It was definitely something I was aware of and something I really tried to make sure was truthful on-screen.”

