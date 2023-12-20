My Life with the Walter Boys has become a huge hit on Netflix, following three teenagers in a love triangle (naturally), and was just renewed for a second season! Starring Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie Howard, a high school student who ends up in the care of the Walter family, where she meets Alex Walter (played by Ashby Gentry) and troubled Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde).

So, does the actor that plays Alex have a partner IRL? Keep reading for details on Ashby’s love life.

Is Ashby Gentry Single?

Ashby is not currently in a relationship, at least that’s how it appear per his social media accounts.

ICYMI, My Life with the Walter Boys premiered on Netflix in December 2023, and was renewed for a season 2 shortly thereafter.

“I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season,” the show’s creator Melanie Halsall shared in a statement at the time. “We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters.”

During an interview with J-14, Ashby revealed the hilarious circumstance he was in while he was up for his role.

“I was in the Dominican Republic in a hotel room, and I didn’t really have an appropriate concept of what the show was,” Ashby told J-14 exclusively. “I didn’t have access to the book and I later went on Goodreads, and that’s how I figured out it was a love triangle and that I was a part of the love triangle.”

As for his reaction booking the role? Well, rap music was involved.

“I put on rap music and danced around my hotel room for two hours straight because I was so happy,” he laughed. “So that’s what I did. After I got the call, I turned it off, put my speaker on, put on Drake and then danced around my hotel room for two hours and then showed up in Canada and filmed a show for six months.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.