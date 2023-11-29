Get ready to binge Netflix’s upcoming teen romance series, My Life with the Walter Boys. The series is based off of a Wattpad story originally posted in 2014, and follows a recently-orphaned teenaged girl named Jackie Howard, who will be played by Nikki Rodriguez. So, who exactly is the newcomer that will be playing the YA leading lady?

Keep reading for everything we know about Nikki and My Life with the Walter Boys.

Who Is Nikki Rodriguez?

Nikki is best known for playing Vero in the fourth and final season of popular Netflix series, On My Block. Along with that, she’s also starred in multiple short films titled Bunny Run, Father and Roadkill, as well as shows such as Adam Ruins Everything and Speechless.

What Is ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ About?

My Life with the Walter Boys is a 10-episode series which will be released on Netflix on December 7, 2023. Originally a book written by Ali Novak in 2014, it was first published on Wattpad, the fan-fiction app. The Netflix series is produced by Ed Glauser, who is best known for producing Netflix’s The Kissing Booth movies.

Following the news of her casting, the young actress posted her excitement via Instagram, writing, “I mean it when I say this is an absolute DREAM come true. THANK YOU to everyone who made this a possibility. I love this show and I’m so grateful I get to make it with the best people. I can not wait for y’all to see this one.”

For those that don’t know, My Life with the Walter Boys follows Nikki’s character of Jackie, who ends up in the care of the Walter family, a family of 10 sons, in rural Colorado after the tragic death of her parents. There, she meets Alex Walter (played by Ashby Gentry) and troubled Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde) — leading to a love triangle, naturally.

Along with Nikki, Ashby and Noah, the cast also includes Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Katherine Walter, Marc Blucas as George Walter. Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter, Jaylan Evans as Skylar Summerhill, Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter, Zoë Soul as Haley Young and Johnny Link as Will Walter.

