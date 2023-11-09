From Wattpad to the big screen, My Life with the Walter Boys is dropping on Netflix soon! The upcoming YA romance series follows a teenage girl in the aftermath of a tragedy, leading her to leave behind her life in Manhattan to rural Colarado — where she meets the ~Walter boys.~

What Is ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’ About?

My Life with the Walter Boys, which will be released on Netflix on December 7, 2023, was originally a novel written by Ali Novak in 2014, which was first published on Wattpad. The series is produced by Ed Glauser, best known for producing Netflix’s The Kissing Booth movie series.

The 10-episode series will follow recently-orphaned Jackie Howard (played by Nikki Rodriguez), who moves from Manhattan to rural Colorado after she is taken in by the Walters, a family of ten sons. There, she meets the studious Alex Walter (Ashby Gentry) and troubled Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde) — leading to a love triangle, naturally.

The trailer for the My Life with the Walter Boys was released on November 8, 2023 — watch it here.

Who Is In the Cast of ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’?

Along with Nikki, Ashby Gentry and Noah as the main three protagonists, the cast also includes Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Katherine Walter, Marc Blucas as George Walter. Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter, Jaylan Evans as Skylar Summerhill, Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter, Zoë Soul as Haley Young and Johnny Link as Will Walter.

Nikki, who will be playing Jackie, is best known for her roles in Netflix’s comedy series, On My Block.

Following the news of her casting, the young actress posted her excitement via Instagram, writing, “I mean it when I say this is an absolute DREAM come true. THANK YOU to everyone who made this a possibility. I love this show and I’m so grateful I get to make it with the best people. I can not wait for y’all to see this one.”

