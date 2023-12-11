If you’re Team Conrad, we have a feeling you’re also Team Cole. Netflix just dropped Wattpad novel-turned-series My Life with the Walter Boys in December 2023, and fans are already obsessing over the actor who plays Cole. So, who exactly is Noah LaLonde?

Who Is Noah LaLonde?

While My Life with the Walter Boys serves as Noah’s biggest breakout role so far, he has made appearances in shows and movies such as Criminal Minds, Asbury Park, Deer Camp ’86 and short films such as Help Wanted, Summer Flings & Funerals, The Smile I Wear and Toby with an i.

Born on March 22, 1998, Noah is 25 years old (and an Aries!). Similar to his Netflix character, Noah was a huge sports guy growing up — but instead of football, hockey was his passion. He played as a forward for the Grand Valley State University’s hockey team in Allendale Charter Township, Michigan.

Prior to booking My Life with the Walter Boys, Noah revealed to J-14 exclusively that he worked as waiter at a Los Angeles restaurant — which is actually where he found out he got the role of Cole!

“[I found out] in the parking lot of BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse,” he recalled to J-14. “I called my dad, I called my manager, I went back, grabbed the burger from the line and served it to my one customer and then went out and everyone was like, ‘Are you going to quit? Are you going to quit?’ I was like, ‘I got to work the next couple days because I don’t know.’ So it was an incredible feeling.”

Who Does Noah LaLonde Play In ‘My Life with the Walter Boys’?

ICYMI, My Life with the Walter Boys premiered on December 7, 2023, and is based off of a Wattpad book published in 2014 by author Ali Novak.

Nikki Rodriguez plays Jackie Howard, a high school student who ends up in the care of the Walter family, a family of 10 sons, in rural Colorado after the tragic death of her parents and sister. There, she meets Alex Walter (played by Ashby Gentry) and troubled Cole Walter (Noah) — leading to a love triangle, naturally.

“My words wouldn’t do it justice… so I’ll just say this: gratitude and excitement,” Noah wrote via Instagram after the news of his Netflix casting dropped. “Grateful for countless people… you know who you are. Excited like never before, to be on this journey…”

Along with Nikki, Ashby and Noah, the cast also includes Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Katherine Walter, Marc Blucas as George Walter. Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter, Jaylan Evans as Skylar Summerhill, Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter, Zoë Soul as Haley Young and Johnny Link as Will Walter.

