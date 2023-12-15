Are you as obsessed with My Life with the Walter Boys as we are? The Netflix series premiered in December 2023, and fans are already dying to know more about the cast of newcomers — from their age to their height to their dating life! So, are any of the Netflix stars single IRL? Keep reading for details inside their relationship statuses.

For starters, let’s start with the show’s leading lady: Nikki Rodriguez, who plays Jackie Howard. ICYMI, the show follows her character Jackie Wilson, who is a high school student that ends up in the care of the Walter family, a family of 10 sons, in rural Colorado after a family tragedy. There, she meets Alex Walter (played by Ashby Gentry) and troubled Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde).

So, does the actress have her own Walter boy IRL? It appears that the Netflix star is single, looking at her social media accounts.

While Nikki is best known for playing Vero in the fourth and final season of popular Netflix series, On My Block. Along with that, she’s also starred in multiple short films titled Bunny Run, Father and Roadkill, as well as shows such as Adam Ruins Everything and Speechless.

Following the news of her casting, the young actress posted her excitement via Instagram, writing, “I mean it when I say this is an absolute DREAM come true. THANK YOU to everyone who made this a possibility. I love this show and I’m so grateful I get to make it with the best people. I can not wait for y’all to see this one.”

As the show follows a family of 10 brothers, the actors revealed to J-14 exclusively that the vibe on set was very familial-like as well.

“We probably all looked like brothers, and we hung out brothers and we got to be on screen like brothers,” Noah gushed. “It was great, except for [Ashby and I], didn’t really get to be very brotherly for most of the show,” he laughed, before Ashby added: “We definitely fight like brothers on the show.” Click through our gallery to uncover the relationship statuses of the cast of My Life with the Walter Boys.

