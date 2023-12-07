My Life with the Walter Boys has us swooning already. The Netflix series is set to premiere on December 7, 2023, and is based off of a Wattpad book published in 2014. Including a cast full of newcomers, keep reading to meet the actors, details on their characters and more.

For starters, let’s start with the show’s leading lady: Nikki Rodriguez, who plays Jackie Howard. ICYMI, My Life with the Walter Boys follows high school student Jackie, who ends up in the care of the Walter family, a family of 10 sons, in rural Colorado after the tragic death of her parents. There, she meets Alex Walter (played by Ashby Gentry) and troubled Cole Walter (Noah LaLonde) — leading to a love triangle, naturally.

Nikki is best known for playing Vero in the fourth and final season of popular Netflix series, On My Block. Along with that, she’s also starred in multiple short films titled Bunny Run, Father and Roadkill, as well as shows such as Adam Ruins Everything and Speechless.

Following the news of her casting, the young actress posted her excitement via Instagram, writing, “I mean it when I say this is an absolute DREAM come true. THANK YOU to everyone who made this a possibility. I love this show and I’m so grateful I get to make it with the best people. I can not wait for y’all to see this one.”

As for Ashby, you might recognize the young actor in the series Are You Afraid of the Dark?, and Noah from guest appearances in Criminal Minds and Deer Camp ’86.

“My words wouldn’t do it justice… so I’ll just say this: gratitude and excitement,” Noah wrote via Instagram after the news of his Netflix casting dropped. “Grateful for countless people… you know who you are. Excited like never before, to be on this journey…”

Along with Nikki, Ashby and Noah, the cast also includes Sarah Rafferty as Dr. Katherine Walter, Marc Blucas as George Walter. Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan Walter, Jaylan Evans as Skylar Summerhill, Connor Stanhope as Danny Walter, Zoë Soul as Haley Young and Johnny Link as Will Walter.

Click throuck our gallery to uncover the entire cast of My Life with the Walter Boys.

