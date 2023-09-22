Is Sabrina Quesada single? The TikTok star has a few relationships under her belt, but fans are wondering if she’s found love once again! Keep reading for details on Sabrina’s love life.

Is Sabrina Quesada Single?

As of now, it’s unclear if Sabrina is dating anyone. The most recent update on her relationship status came in June 2023, during an episode of her podcast “Past Your Bed Time,” where the social media star revealed she was single.

“This is the longest I’ve been single,” she revealed in a clip. “God, that s–t sucks. But I’m learning things about myself, and I’ve found a new appreciation for myself and also I’ve kind of raised my standards a little bit. But I don’t enjoy it.”

What Is Sabrina Quesada’s ‘Type’?

Sabrina revealed what her “type” is, for potential boyfriends and girlfriends, during another podcast episode in July 2023.

“When it comes to guys, I am a brunette girl, like, all the way,” she said. “I’m so into the messy brunette hair, the puppy dog eyes, [that’s] right up my alley.”

However, Sabrina revealed when it comes to girls and who she’s attracted to, it’s the complete opposite look.

“But [for] girls, I am a sucker for blondes, I don’t know what it is. I don’t know where it came from,” she said. “Like masc blonde girls,” she added, before dropping her head back on the couch.

‘Who Has Sabrina Quesada Dated?

Sabrina’s most well-known relationship was with Cooper Noriega, who sadly passed away in June 2022.

The former couple started dating in October 2020 and announced that they had split in April 2022. At the time, Sabrina wrote on her Instagram Story that the two were “no longer together” and that it was a “mutual decision.” She added, “We’re just young and sometimes things just don’t work out the way you want them to. I will love him forever and he will always be my best friend.”

Following her ex-boyfriend’s death, Sabrina posted a heart wrenching tribute to Cooper on her TikTok account. The videos show Cooper and Sabrina sharing sweet moments with one another while “Elliot’s Song” by Dominic Fike plays in the background.

“Thank you for the best years of my life,” she wrote as the caption. “This is the most painful thing I’ve ever felt, but I’m so blessed to be able to feel it. It means I was lucky enough to love you. You’re my soulmate in this lifetime and every other one. I can’t wait to see you, squeeze you and hear your beautiful laugh again. I am so incredibly sorry baby, you deserved a million times better than this. Thank you my angel, you’re with me forever.”

