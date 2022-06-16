Since TikTok star Cooper Noriega died at age 19 on June 9, many of his family, friends and loved ones have spoken out about the TikToker’s heartbreaking death. He is survived by his parents, mom Treva Noriega and dad Harold Noriega, as well his sister, Parker Noriega. Scroll down to learn more about his sister.

Parker Noriega Speaks Out On Brother Cooper Noriega’s Death

Parker spoke out in an emotional Instagram post shortly following her brother’s death on June 9, 2022. “6/9/22 … the day my entire world turned upside down forever … my sweet sweet baby brother … my blood … my best friend … my whole heart … the only person I loved more than anyone on this earth,” she wrote in her caption.

“My heart is shattered … this doesn’t feel real … I will never be the same,” she continued. “You were loved by so many and will be missed immensely. Thank you God for choosing me to be his big sister for all of his 19 years. I know you’re watching down on me now…I feel it. I love you forever & ever…”

Days before his death, Noriega announced he had created a Discord server dedicated to discussing mental health.

“I’ve been struggling with addiction since I was 9 years old,” he wrote in his last post on Instagram. “I would like to use the influence I’ve been given to create a space built on spreading awareness and normalizing talking about mental illness.”

“One of the many things I’ve learnt while struggling with addiction was that surrounding yourself will only bring you down,” he continued, adding that he hoped the server could “bring us all together and create a safe space where people can vent and help others through their tough times.” Parker also mentioned his Discord channel via her Instagram caption. “Cooper struggled with mental health and addiction but he was so passionate about making sure no one ever felt alone. His discord will remain active in his honor so please continue to join Coop’s Advise. He loved each and everyone of you …” TikTok Star Cooper Noriega Dies at Age 19, Internet Stars React Who Is Parker Noriega? Parker was extremely close to her younger brother, often posting pictures of the two together on her Instagram account. She works as a celebrity stylist, having worked with huge names such as Kylie Jenner and Ariana Grande. She also has styled Cooper’s famous friends from TikTok, including Jaden Nessler, Nessa Barrett and Nailea Devora. Along with her success as a stylist, she also attended the Lubin School of Business at Pace University.

