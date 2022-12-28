She loves showing off! While internet star Sab Quesada doesn’t have a lot of bikini moments on social media, the influencer must love her blue checkered swimsuit. While on vacation in Punta Mita during 2022, the influencer posed in the cute two-piece while hanging out in the sun.

Throughout her time in the TikTok world, Sab has racked up over a million followers on Instagram and even more on TikTok, she rose to fame for her past romance with the late Cooper Noriega.

“The light of my life, you’re the best thing that ever happened to me,” Sab captioned an Instagram tribute in June 2022, following Cooper’s passing. “I’m so sorry my love. May we meet again.”

The former flames were together for a little over a year, celebrating their one-year anniversary in October 2021. “Happy one year!! thank you for being my person, I got so incredibly lucky. I love you so much baby,” Sab shared on Instagram at the time, alongside a series of photos that showcased their love.

However, the pair announced their split in April 2022, with Sab breaking the news via Instagram Stories. At the time, the Mexico City native revealed that she and Cooper were “no longer together” and it was a “mutual decision” to break up.

“We’re just young and sometimes things just don’t work out the way you want them to,” she added at the time. “I will love him forever and he will always be my best friend.”

Aside from her past relationship with Cooper, fans also know Sab because of the ongoing rumors surrounding her plastic surgery procedures. In February 2021, the internet star set the record straight, sharing that she’s had a “nose job, lip fillers and I have extensions in my hair.” However, Sab won’t stand for people shaming her because of it.

“I have never lied about anything I’ve gotten done, and I’m not ashamed of it. I’m a more confident person in my own skin now,” she posted on Instagram Stories at the time. “There is no shame in surgery or doing something for yourself to make YOU happy. I love you guys and you’re all beautiful.”

