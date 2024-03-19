Sakura Miyawaki is one of the most recognizable faces in K-pop, as she’s been in the industry since she was only 13 years old! The singer, who is currently a member of Le Sserafim, has faced several dating rumors during her longstanding career. Keep reading for a breakdown to all the dating rumors, if there was any truth to them and her current relationship status.

Who Is Sakura?

Sakura, 26, is a Japanese singer and actress with a pretty long history of girl groups. She first began her music career with the Japanese girl group HKT48 in 2011, and was a member of their sister group AKB48 from 2014 to 2018. In 2018, Sakura took a hiatus from HKT48 after placing second in the South Korean reality competition show Produce 48, which formed K-pop girl group IZ*ONE.

After IZ*ONE’s disbandment in 2021, she left HKT48 that same year to focus on activities in South Korea, and eventually debuted for the third time with with girl group Le Sserafim in 2022.

Sakura explained that she considers Le Sserafim the “last” group of her career, in an interview with NME.

“I think my fans will be surprised by my dancing and singing [this time around],” the star revealed, who did not experience the intense South Korean idol training system before she joined IZ*ONE. “I had my first trainee experience when I came to HYBE, and I had the opportunity to build my skills from the ground up. I think people will be surprised to see this growth.”

Who Has Sakura Dated?

Sakura has never been in any public relationships throughout her time in the spotlight.

It’s extremely difficult for K-pop stars to date — especially one as busy as Sakura. Not only are their schedules difficult to navigate, but especially the intense rumors and speculation that usually follows — as dating “scandals” are taken extremely seriously in South Korea. So much so, that it’s pretty common for K-pop companies to have dating bans on their K-pop stars.

While the Le Sserafim singer has never publicly confirmed any romances over the years, that hasn’t stopped fans from “shipping” her with fellow K-pop stars and actors.

