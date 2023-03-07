Is there a Drake & Josh reunion in the works? The iconic Nickelodeon TV show that starred Josh Peck and Drake Bell ran from 2004 to 2007. Keep reading to see what the cast has said on a possible reprisal of the series.

Is There Going to Be a ‘Drake & Josh’ Revival?

As of now, there is no word on a Drake & Josh revival — or even a reunion between the two actors who played the titular characters. ICYMI, Josh shocked fans in 2019 after revealing that he and Drake were no longer friends, claiming he had not spoken or connected with his former costar since reuniting at the VMAs in 2017.

On top of that, Drake has been sentenced to two years of probation after pleading guilty to charges of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles​ in 2021.

Josh commented on the news in an interview with Variety, saying, “It’s upsetting, and it’s an unfortunate situation. It’s disappointing.”

What Has the Cast Said on a ‘Drake & Josh’ Revival?

Despite being in the era of reboots and revivals, it’s unlikely fans will ever get to see a Drake & Josh revival. During an August 2023 interview with ComicBook.com, Josh was asked if he would ever be interested in reprising his Nickelodeon character and delivered a sad update.

“Not really, no. I never think about it in that way,” he began. “I think there’s certain shows that have done it really well, like Fuller House, which I was lucky enough to do a few episodes of. And I think what really worked for them was that it wasn’t really about the uncles so much anymore. It was about DJ and Stephanie and Kimmy. They were really lucky because they were important characters from the original who then were able to make it their own in the reboot. So I think if you’re going to do it, I think you have to do it like that, and have just a really strong idea and not just do it because it was once great.”

And what has Miranda Cosgrove, who played Drake and Josh’s little sister Megan in the show, said on a Drake & Josh revival?

“Maybe,” she admitted to E! News at the 2023 Kids’ Choice Awards in March 2023. “It feels like everything is getting a reboot nowadays, so nothing’s off the table.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.