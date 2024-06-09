If you’re anything like us, you may be wondering if your favorite Cobra Kai star is off the market. Xolo Maridueña has an interesting relationship history that you probably want to know about.

Keep reading to find out if the actor is currently dating anyone — meaning, if you have a chance!

Is Xolo Maridueña Currently Dating Anyone?

You’re in luck! It seems the 22-year-old is single and maybe ready to mingle? Searching through Xolo’s social media, we couldn’t find any posts that lead us to believe he’s in a relationship.

Who Has Xolo Maridueña Dated In the Past?

Xolo tends to keep a low-profile when it comes to his romances, however, he has publicly revealed how many relationships he’s been in. While on his podcast “Lone Lobos,” also starring Jacob Bertrand, Xolo shared in 2023 that he’s “had three serious girlfriends.”

For starters, we know that the actor dated his Cobra Kai costar Hannah Kepple in 2019. The Class star confessed her love for her beau in an interview with MEA WorldWide saying, “We were actually friends, and a little flirty. Then we started talking after season 1, and it clicked.”

The two shared sweet photos of one another throughout their relationship — however, things seemingly turned sour in 2022 when fans noticed they deleted pictures of each other on Instagram.

Aside from dating Hannah, Xolo has also been in a relationship with a mystery woman! During that same podcast, he revealed that he dated someone who reached out to him online — ladies, don’t be afraid to shoot your shot!

“I was at Wienerschnitzel and I was doing a livestream at Wienerschnitzel because I had never been there. And she commented on the video, and I was like, ‘What’ — it was like a person like, I didn’t know I was on their radar and I was just like, ‘What the heck. This is random,’” he explained.

He further revealed that he had seen her on his socials before, but hadn’t interacted with her prior. “With that being said one of my relationships started without knowing the person, like before, without meeting them in person,” he added.

However, fans of the actor haven’t quite figured out who he’s referring to!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.